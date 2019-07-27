Elena A. Stringer, 43, of Chippewa Falls died at her home Sunday, July 21, 2019.
On Nov. 22, 1975, Elena was born to Alexander and Galina Salnikov in Kemerovskaya, Russia. She earned her doctorate from Chelyabinask Medical Academy and practiced internal medicine for three years prior to moving to the U.S. Elena completed a family practice residency at UW Health in Eau Claire. She developed many friendships throughout her residency and also met Chad Robinson. Elena married Chad on July 17, 2009, in Chippewa Falls, where they have resided since.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. Elena loved traveling, camping, boating, fishing and their home on Lake Wissota. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Elena is survived by her husband, Chad Robinson; daughter, Sonya; mother, Galina Salnikova; brother, Vasily Salnikov and his family, Olga Salnikova, Gleb Salnikov, Platon Salnikov and Sofia Salnikova; in-laws, Donnie and Elinor Robinson, Karl and Lanette Reeves; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She also will be sorely missed by her beloved pets, Dasha, Taz and Rusty.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Salnikov.
The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel.
The family has respectfully asked that no flowers be sent.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.