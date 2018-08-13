Eugene “Baups” H. Rineck, 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Clark County Rehabilitation Center in Owen, Wis.
He was born May 11, 1925, at home on the family farm in the town of Wheaton, to Otillia (Larson) and Harry Rineck. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1943.
Gene served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-45, where he was a combat rifleman for the 91st Infantry Division, based in Italy. Gene earned a Bronze Star Medal, a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge for bravely continuing his duties after being wounded by a machine gun bullet.
He married Helen (Pressler) May 17, 1947, and together had a daughter. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends.
Gene worked as the service manager at the Hamilton Car Dealership, then at Ideal Chevrolet Buick; he then managed the garage and gas station at Chiefton Oil in Chippewa Falls, for many years until the business closed, then he and his wife owned and operated the White Owl Bar. He also worked for a short time as the motor vehicle inspector for the Wisconsin State Patrol. After his retirement, he raised Herefords and bison on his century farm, “Rineck Ranch,” in Wheaton.
He was an active member of the Chippewa Falls community, serving in many capacities. He served on the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors for 24 years, from 1988-2012, along with numerous committees within the county; was a member of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council; member of the Eau Claire VFW #7232; the Chippewa Falls American Legion Post #077 and VFW Post #1038; past president of the 91st Infantry Division from 1983-85; the Lake Hallie Eagles Club; and past chairman of the town of Wheaton town board.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (John McCurdy) Rineck of Walnut Creek, Calif.; sister, Carol (Dennis) Rasmussen of Eau Claire; niece, Betsy (Bill) Kirkley of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nephew, Daniel (Stephanie) Rasmussen of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two great-nephews, Alexander and Matthew Rasmussen; and his former wife and friend, Helen Rineck of Chippewa Falls. Gene is also survived by his special friend, Karen Stytz of Eau Claire; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Robert Hoekstra officiating. Military honors by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow the service at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday, at the funeral chapel with a military walk-through by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council at 6 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Gene’s caregivers, Chris, Vicky, Mary, Amy and Karen. Also, thank you to the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital’s fifth floor Cardiology staff; and the Clark County Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and kindness shown to Gene during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene’s honor may go to the Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation; the American Heart Association; or to the Veterans Organization of your choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
