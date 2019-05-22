Eugene “Huey” D. Perry, 65, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born Oct 10, 1953, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Earl and Geraldine (Massey) Perry. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1972. On June 18, 1976, he married Alice Hunter.
Huey enjoyed fishing, watching football and NASCAR and attending stock car races to support his grandson and son-in-law. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and taking care of his dogs, Chloe, Pokey and Snoopy.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Alice; daughter, Jennifer (Travis Hazelton) Perry of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Nicholas Perry, Sierra Perry and Eugene Hazelton; mother and father-in-law, Raymonde (Donald) Lamont; sisters, Kay Hahn, Jeanette (Dean) O’Connell and Avriel Waughtal; sisters-in-law, Lois Perry and Michelle (Richard) Hibbs; brothers-in-law, Robert Hunter and David Hunter; 12 nieces; 10 nephews; 24 great-nieces; 29 great-nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his son, Brian E. Perry; mother and stepfather, Geraldine (Merlin) Slotto; father, Earl Perry; brothers, Oral and Merle Perry; sister, Virginia (Vernon) Skjolaas; great-nephews, Jaxon R. Hunter and Conner Jensen.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25, at Pederson Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Following the celebration of life there will be a meal and time of fellowship, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wheaton Town Hall, 4975 County Hwy. T, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.