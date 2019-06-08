James W. Bergeron, 95, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born June 16, 1923, in Chippewa Falls, to Louise (Klass) and Peter Bergeron. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.
On March 18, 1944, James married JoAnn Johnson in Chippewa Falls. They farmed in the town of Eagle Point, and owned and operated a milk truck business. They then started their own trucking company called Bergeron Trucking which later became JoAnn’s Trucking named for his wife. James also worked at Falls Dairy for a time.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Brost of Ladysmith, Jane Ellen Roshell of Chippewa Falls; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn in 2016; and six children, Nancy McIrvin, Mary Kay Frederick, David and Dennis, both in infancy, James Jr., and Steven.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Wade Duroe officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.