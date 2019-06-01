Jean S. Quale, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Dove Healthcare Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Jean was born to Joel and Mildred (Kelly) Nystrom in Chippewa Falls Feb. 28, 1931. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1949. Jean married Calvin Quale Sept. 23, 1950, and later divorced. She worked at the 1st National Bank for 17 years and then Northwestern Bank for another 12 years, retiring in 1994.
Jean lived her entire life in Chippewa Falls and was active in several organizations, including Deacons, Friends of the Library, ABWA, Women in Banking and the Park Board. She was a charter member of the hospital auxiliary and worked at the voting polls for two years. Her favorite activity, however, was the Beautification Committee which she participated in for 20 years.
After retirement she did part-time home care, and with that extra “fun” money found how much she loved playing the slots at Turtle Lake. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, sewing and was a voracious reader. She attended all of her class reunions and was treasurer for the reunion planning group since 1954.
A very special thanks to the staff at the Rutledge Home and Heartland Hospice who took such good care of her for the past three years.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Kathy Polhamus, of North St. Paul, Minn.; granddaughter, Marnie (Ryan) Fearon of Blaine, Minn.; and grandson, Anthony Fearon; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ben Polhamus; sister, Barbara Rolland; and brother, Bruce Nystrom.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Wildcat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 314, Sandstone, Minn. 55072.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.