ELK MOUND — Jerry F. Blodgett, 88, of Elk Mound died Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by family while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
He was born Nov. 7, 1930, in the town of Howard, Wis., to Chauncey and Hazel (Plemon) Blodgett. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1951. On Nov. 10, 1956, he married Carol Zech in Chippewa Falls.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol; children, Diane of Rochester, Minn., Jerome of Chippewa Falls, Jennifer Stephan of Fall Creek, Sally of Chippewa Falls, Amy of Crystal, Minn., and Paul (Jodie) of Elk Mound; grandchildren, Rebecca England (Chad Huss), Tim (Amanda) Stephan, Christopher Stephan, Bailey, Abigail and Cayden; great-grandchildren, Eli, Preston, Brenden, Micah, Aiden, Mason and Jackson on the way; sister, Agnes Karpe; brother, Bernard (Ginger); sister-in-law, Sylvia; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; son-in-law, James Stephan Jr.; brother, Richard; sisters, Leona Steinmetz and Audrey; and brothers-in-law, Alfred Karpe and Herbert Steinmetz.
God is getting another dedicated farmer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elk Mound, with Fr. Joseph Nakwah officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and one hour prior to the service at church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.