EAU CLAIRE — Ky D. Anderson, 40, of Eau Claire died suddenly of natural causes at home Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
He was born Aug. 29, 1978, in Chippewa Falls, to Erik and Traci (Smith) Anderson. He attended the Chippewa Falls Public schools until high school. He graduated from McDonell Central High School in June of 1996. Ky loved to play sports, football was his favorite. He lettered all four years for the “Macks” and lettered on the offensive line his freshman year at UW-La Crosse and was two games short of lettering on the defensive line his sophomore year. An injury ended his football career. Ky graduated from Mid-State Technical College, top of his class, with a degree in civil engineering. Ky was currently a project manager for CORRE Inc., in Eau Claire.
Ky met his soulmate, Judy Gerberding, in 2009. On Sept. 8, 2012, they married at Mt. Simon Park in Eau Claire. Their daughter, Lyla Sunday was born May 26, 2016.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lyal and Pune (Lund) Anderson; his maternal grandfather, Douglas Smith; his maternal aunt, Karen (Smith) and uncle, James R. Root.
Ky is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Lyla Sunday; parents, Erik and Traci Anderson of Chippewa Falls; brother, Rees and Julie Anderson; niece, Avory; and nephew, Anfin of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandmother, Marilyn “Jinx” Smith of Chippewa Falls; father and mother-in-law, David and Penny Gerberding of Sheldon, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Lacy (Travis) Mayer of Colfax, Amanda (Kevon) Staatz of Sand Creek and Jamie Gerberding of Eau Claire; paternal aunts, Kari (Kim Sonsella) Anderson of Eau Claire, Kristi Lund of Chippewa Falls; cousins, Annalise (Cooper) Butler of Minneapolis, Janese Sazama of Eau Claire and Alex (Jenna) Sazama of Baldwin; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ky was a huge-hearted, caring man who held fast to his family and lifelong friends. He was hard working and could be counted on to help those he loved. He was someone who was larger than life in the eyes of all who loved him. Ky loved fishing, golfing, hunting, downhill skiing and was an amazing cook. He found comfort in two places; in nature and at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Greg Stenzel officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for a memorial to be determined.
