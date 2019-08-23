Larry John Kinderman, 81, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully under the care of Heartland Hospice on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted living in Bloomer.
On March 8, 1938, Larry was born to Lawrence and Hazel (Melville) Kinderman in Chippewa Falls. He graduated with the Class of 1956 from Chippewa Falls High School. Larry proudly served his country with the U.S. Army National Guard, until his honorable discharge. He married LaVonne Buresh and together had four children. He later married Laurie Sigerson in Nashua, Iowa, Jan. 1, 1979, in the “little brown church in the vale.”
Larry was an operating engineer for 55, with Local 139 and worked for several contractors. He enjoyed going to thrift sales and auctions. Larry enjoyed road trips, an occasional cold brew and a good B.S. session with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Randy) Krass of Chippewa Falls; three sons, Bill (Sharon) of Eau Claire, Dan of Chippewa Falls and Jeff (fiance, Cindy Kuba) of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Robin, Kyle and Justin Kinderman and Mikayla and Nathan Krass; many step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger, Nancy (Bob) Marek, Sandy (Gordy) Crosby and Kathy (Jim) Butak; sister-in-law, Connie Kinderman; two step-sons, Brian (Wendy) Forsberg and Carl (Ellen) Forsberg; step-daughter-in-law, Sue Forsberg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, LaVonne; second wife, Laurie; brother, Richard Kinderman; step-son, Chuck Forsberg; and sister-in-law, Marty Kinderman.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Pastor Dan Wonderly will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans Klein Hall, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.