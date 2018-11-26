It is with great sadness that the family of Michael John Christensen announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at the age of 65 years.
He was born to Bruce and Beverly (Seibel) Christensen Sept. 12, 1953, in Chippewa Falls and spent the rest of his childhood there, graduating in 1971. He married Rochelle (Thornton) Christensen and had his first child, Amy. He was then an accountant for several Chippewa Valley businesses.
On Dec. 1, 1979, he married Deborah (Malmstadt) Christensen. They spent 20 exciting years in Milwaukee, where he was a CFO. He held a BS in management, a Nursing Home administrator license and an MBA with distinction.
In 1998, they returned to Chippewa Falls, where he started his career at Grace Lutheran Foundation as executive director. He was then promoted to CEO in 2014. He served on the Business Communication Advisory Board at UWEC and held several roles on the Leading Age Wisconsin Board of Directors over a 15 year tenure. He was an intuitive, mission-driven innovator, respected by his peers.
Even with his impressive career in health care administration, Mike was a family man first. He believed that family was the most important part of an individual’s life and loved to brag about his family to anyone who would listen.
He is described by his coworkers as a friend, knowledgeable, a jokester, a mentor, witty, a strong leader, intelligent, loyal, successful, a strong family man, wise and a great listener.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Deborah; his children, Amy (Tony) Seils, daughter, Deven, and son, Tyler. Mike will also be fondly remembered by his siblings, Kim (Jim) Hagen and Rob (Cindy) Christensen; father, Bruce Christensen; brother-in-law, Keith (Cathy) Malmstadt; grandchildren, Vince and Phillip Seils; along with his nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Nyhus; stepfather, Harlan Nyhus; and infant son, Michael Christensen Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends, family and all at Grace Lutheran Communities for all their love and support during this time.
A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., in Chippewa Falls.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines, 206 N. Willson Dr., Altoona, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Debra Boynton will be officiating. A private interment will be at a later date in Marinette Forest Home Cemetery.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
