Patricia M. Crist, 56, of Chippewa Falls, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield while surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born Dec. 30, 1962, in Chippewa Falls, to Roy and Evelyn (Rubesch) Crist. She attended McDonell High School and worked at Mason Shoe Manufacturer and TTM Technologies Inc. in Chippewa Falls. She married Daniel Williams in 1990, they later divorced.
In her spare time Patty enjoyed playing softball and volleyball, gardening, riding four wheelers, campfires and just being outside.
Patty is survived by her children, Jessica Williams of Eau Claire, Jeff Williams of Chippewa Falls, and Amber Williams of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Paige Williams, Kaitlin Robinson, Noah Buchli, and Daniel David Pettis; siblings, Carol (Ronald) Harel of Chippewa Falls, Christine (William) Zwadlo of Chetek, Gilbert (Mary) Crist of Chippewa Falls, Terry Crist of North Dakota, Charles Crist of New Auburn, and Joyce (James) Hurt of New Auburn; longtime companion and significant other, Mike Harshman of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Daniel R. Williams.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with the Rev. George Stamm officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.