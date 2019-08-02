CHIPPEWA FALLS/MILWAUKEE — Richard W. Ramsey, 73, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Milwaukee, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Milwaukee to Robert and Katherine (Zepezauer) Bussian.
Richard is survived by his children, Greta Anderson and Kristin Larson, both of Chippewa Falls; and grandchildren, Aliyah, Levi and Elijah Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Dale Anderson.
Richard was kind and gentle, and the echoes of his kindness will live on in his children and grandchildren and in the friendships he formed that lasted a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4869 195th St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Perry Polnaszek officiating.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.