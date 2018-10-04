Peggy Ann Lindoo, 73, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, after a long battle with MS.
Peggy Ann Lindoo was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Ladysmith, Wis. When she was a child her family moved to Chippewa Falls, where she grew up. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1962 and attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, where she majored in education. Here she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. After graduating with honors from college in 1966, she attended the University of Arizona and received a master’s degree in Latin American studies.
She started her career in 1969, as a Spanish language teacher in California and then as the head of the foreign language program in Blanes, Spain. She later moved to St. Paul, Min., and taught Spanish until changing careers in 1977. She served for a year as an architectural history consultant for the Minnesota Historical Society, then was a realtor with Burnett Realty in St. Paul for six years.
She moved to Sacramento, Calif., in 1984 and became the marketing director for the local branch of the American Institute of Architects until 1989. During this period, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and worked for the California State Department of Rehabilitation from 1990 until 1996.
Due to the progress of her Mississippi St., Peggy moved back to Chippewa Falls, eventually moving to the Rutledge Home Assisted Living, where she lived until her death.
Peggy had a wonderful group of lifelong friends from high school and college and from her time in Minnesota and California. After Peggy was no longer able to travel, they continued to call, write and visit her. She counted these friends as one of her greatest blessings.
Peggy loved to travel and visited Turkey, Mexico, Morocco, the Bahamas and traveled widely in Europe. She had wide intellectual interests, particularly Latin American history and culture, art and architecture and loved listening to Wisconsin Public Radio.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Florence (Whitmore) Lindoo. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanne (Robert) Wright and Susan (Michael Wolesky) Lindoo; her niece, Linda Wright (Don Zans); and nephew, Steve Wright (Penny).
Peggy’s family wishes to thank the staff at Rutledge Assisted Living who cared for Peggy and kept her cheerful and safe.
Memorials preferred to Wisconsin Public Radio or the Rutledge Home Activity Department.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls with the Pastor Terri Koca officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memorials and condolences at www.pedersonvolker.com.