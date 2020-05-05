× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Perry Hayes, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

He was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Viroqua, to Mary (Olson) and Grover Hayes. At age six, Perry’s family moved to the Keystone area where he was raised.

On Nov. 21, 1948, he married Marion E. Ducommun. They resided in Chippewa Falls and Perry was employed at Armour Meats in Eau Claire. He then operated Blue Diamond Gas Station in Chippewa Falls for 17 years. He then worked as an electrician at Arnevik Electric for many years and then worked as an independent electrician until his retirement.

Perry loved the outdoors. He enjoyed cutting wood and did so until he was no longer able to at the age of 86! He was proud of his lawn and was known to have the greenest grass in Chippewa Falls.

He is survived by daughters, Mary Lou (Elmer Leifl) Bowe of Rhinelander, Wis., Judith Hayes of Chippewa Falls; sons, Robert (Pauline) of Chippewa Falls, Kenneth “Mike” (Diane) of Colfax, Thomas (Kristi), Jimmy, and Mark Hayes, all of Chippewa Falls; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Spot II.