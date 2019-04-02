Peter James Dachel, 64, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Chippewa Falls.
He was born June 24, 1954, in Chippewa Falls, to Herman and Agatha (Bohl) Dachel. He married Victoria A. Davis (Michels) June 13, 1972, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Pete worked for Indianhead Plating Inc., in Chippewa Falls. He enjoyed woodworking, watching NASCAR and was a big Packers fan. He and Victoria spent countless hours making hats which they donated to the Veterans, homeless and St. Joseph’s Newborn Hat Program.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria of Chippewa Falls; brothers, Roger (Diane) of Chippewa Falls, Eugene (Linda) of New Auburn, Francis (Barb) of Chippewa Falls, twin brother, Paul of Chippewa Falls, Keith (Robin) of Chippewa Falls and Floyd (Lisa) of Bloomer; sisters, Joanne VanDenHeuvel of Cadott, Elaine (Leon) Zwiefelhofer of Chippewa Falls and Mary (Steve) Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agatha Dachel; brother-in-law, Ronald VanDenHeuvel.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with a visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Spring burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.