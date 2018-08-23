ELK MOUND — Philip Lawrence Arneson, 59, of Elk Mound passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at home.
Philip was born to Durward and Marietta (Goettl) Arneson Nov. 12, 1958, in Chippewa Falls. He was the oldest of five children. He married Nancy Jean Lund Jan. 13, 1979, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church of Rock Falls, Wis.
Phil helped on his family’s farm while he was growing up, which impacted his decision to continuing farming as he got older. He farmed all his life from the time he was first able to work on the farm to the day he died. When he wasn’t laboring in the fields, he spent a lot of time in his extremely large garden. Phil loved to play practical jokes on his neighbors, but was always there to lend a helping hand when someone was in need. His biggest passions in life were hunting, fishing, watching sports and in the last few years, being a beloved grandpa.
Philip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy; their three sons, Christopher, Dennis (Kristin) and their children, Colin and Brede, and Jamie Arneson; brothers, Timothy (Carolyn) of Castle Hayne, N.C., and Steven Arneson of Cornell; sisters, Edith (Bob) Jedrzejewski of Chippewa Falls and Barbara (Donney) Bresina of Cornell.
He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th St, Mondovi, Wis., 54755, with Pastor Paul Oppedahl officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday morning at the church. Burial will take place in the Spring Brook Cemetery in the town of Spring Brook immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.