Phyllis Adel Hartman, 93, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Liberty Village Retirement Home in Tomah, where she resided for the last five years. Phyllis was born in Chippewa Falls, the only child of Charles and May Dunn, June 14, 1927. She graduated from Chippewa High School in 1944, and UW-La Crosse in 1949, majoring in physical education. After graduation she married Ed Hawkinson and they spent the next two years teaching in Alaska, while Ed was in the National Guard. Leaving Alaska, and moving closer to home, Phyllis then taught in Eyota, Minn., after which she and Ed and their children, Charles and Julie, both born while in Minnesota, returned to settle in Chippewa Falls, where Phyllis taught physical education and coached girls sports at Chippewa Falls High. They resided in a home they built on Lake Wissota until 1968, when Ed and Phyllis and family moved to Bloomer to teach.