Phyllis M. Burish

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years; two daughters, Tammy Franz and Patricia (in infancy); son, Richard Burish; son-in-law, Marty Greye; and brothers, Harold, Donald, Robert and James Schuebel.

Phyllis was a devoted Catholic and a long-time member of St. Bernadette’s Circle, of St. Rose of Lima Parish, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Cadott.

Phyllis was very proud of her grandchildren, filling her home with countless photos and mementos through the years. She passed on to them her quick wit, sense of humor, strong work ethic and meticulous approach to all she did. Phyllis was known for being an excellent cook, (she even made chicken necks taste good!); she loved big family get-togethers and very much enjoyed any time company stopped by just to visit.

The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to their Aunt Lorraine, for the wonderful care she gave to Phyllis.

A private funeral Mass and burial will be held Friday, March 20. At a later date, extended family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Phyllis, will be invited to attend a celebration of life in her honor.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.