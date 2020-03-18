TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Phyllis M. Burish, 93, of the town of Lafayette in Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, with family at her side.
Phyllis was born Jan. 13, 1927, to Andrew and Josephine (Mahal) Schuebel, in Boyd, their only daughter among her four brothers.
She was baptized, received Holy Communion and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd.
She graduated from Boyd High School and attended Eau Claire State Teachers College. She later attended Radio-TV Institute, received her radio operators license and accepted a position at the Dayton Ohio Airport in Dayton, Ohio. After 2-½ years, she returned to her hometown.
On June 29, 1948, she married Robert J. Burish in Boyd and together they raised their family of 10—five boys and five girls. Bob and Phyllis farmed for 45 years, in Cadott and upon retirement, moved to the Lake Wissota area.
Phyllis is loved and will be greatly missed by her children.
You have free articles remaining.
Alan (Faye Schumacher), Bruce (Kelley Hager), Patrick (Kim), Cheri Burish and Joanne “Scooby” (Jerome) Chapek, all of Cadott, Lynn (Daniel) Wundrow of Jim Falls, Larry (Marilyn) Burish and Joyce Greye, both of Chippewa Falls; Phyllis is also survived by her 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schuebel; godsons, Blake and Timothy Schuebel; and also by many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years; two daughters, Tammy Franz and Patricia (in infancy); son, Richard Burish; son-in-law, Marty Greye; and brothers, Harold, Donald, Robert and James Schuebel.
Phyllis was a devoted Catholic and a long-time member of St. Bernadette’s Circle, of St. Rose of Lima Parish, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Cadott.
Phyllis was very proud of her grandchildren, filling her home with countless photos and mementos through the years. She passed on to them her quick wit, sense of humor, strong work ethic and meticulous approach to all she did. Phyllis was known for being an excellent cook, (she even made chicken necks taste good!); she loved big family get-togethers and very much enjoyed any time company stopped by just to visit.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to their Aunt Lorraine, for the wonderful care she gave to Phyllis.
A private funeral Mass and burial will be held Friday, March 20. At a later date, extended family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Phyllis, will be invited to attend a celebration of life in her honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.