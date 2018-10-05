CADOTT — Ralph N. Krumenauer, 74, of Cadott passed away due to complications of a stroke Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems–Eau Claire, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Eau Claire, to the late Nicholas and Lucy (Falch) Krumenauer. He graduated from Fall Creek High School. Ralph married Jean F. Bowe May 6, 1972, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. He has been a long time member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. He worked in carpentry his entire life, owning Ralph Krumenauer Construction for many years. His business specialized in additions, remodeling and finishing work. There was nothing he couldn’t restore. He was extremely meticulous and skilled in everything he did. Ralph was a volunteer fire fighter with the Towns of Seymour and Lafayette for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, smoking his pipe, playing cards, deer hunting and fishing. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed reminiscing with relatives and friends over his good, shared memories.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jean; his in-laws, Janet (Jerry) Naiberg, Ted (Anna) Bowe, Randy (Marilyn) Bowe, Sharon (Rick) Alfuth, Rod (Charlotte) Bowe; nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Delvin and Rose (Bohl) Bowe.
Ralph’s family would like to thank the staff at Chippewa Manor and the physicians and staff at Mayo Clinic Health System Critical Care Unit for their excellent and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place in New Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
