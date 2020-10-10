Randall Arthur Nelson, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

He was raised on Lake Wissota in the township of Lafayette, Wis. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1981. He married Audrey Sasiela in 1983. He was incredibly proud of their three beautiful daughters, Anna (Forestville, CA), Maria (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Leah Nelson (Minneapolis, Minn.).

When Audrey was in a car accident in October of 1981, he was there by her side. He helped her get through many days of pain and frustration following her brain injury and other injuries. When she could not walk, he carried her. He was there to help her do what she could not do on her own. Her successes were his too. Although he remained in the background, he was her safe place and gave her strength to do more than anyone, but he knew she could do.