Randi A. Schultze, 55, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Randi was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Stanley, the son of Max A. and Nancy (Bergevin) Schultze.
On May 6, 1989, Randi married Judy Dachel at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Monday night Ojibwe golf leagues.
Randi started in the grocery business at the Stanley IGA in high school, then at Ron’s Castle Foods in Eau Claire, for 30 years and then he was the store director at Lake Wissota Gordy’s for the last six years.
Randi enjoyed golfing, camping, family vacations and his dog, Harper. He was very proud that he had a hole-in-one in golf. He will be remembered for his smile, great sense of humor and his hard work ethic.
Randi is survived by his wife, Judy; two daughters, Kennedy (Tyler Pahl) Schultze of Chippewa Falls and Emerson at home; his parents, both of Stanley; two brothers, Wesley (Kimberly) of Concord, N.C., and Chad (fiancé, Deb Olson) of Cadott; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Cecelia Dachel of Chippewa Falls; one sister-in-law, Marie (Scott) Dachel-Hall of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews, Brett McLamb, Sydney Wood, Robin, Colby, Shelby and Maggie Schultze, Tara (Chase) Polzin, Jacob Schultze, Briana (Brett) Vavra and Lauren Hall; one great-nephew, Killian Polzin; and two great-nieces, Cecilia and Cambria Vavra; and other relatives and friends.
Randi was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gladys Johnson and Elton Bergevin; paternal grandparents, Mildred and Max Schultze; and brother-in-law, Robert J. Dachel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Randi’s family would like to thank Dr. Muslim and the great nurses at the Marshfield Clinic Hospital. They would also like to thank everyone that was there to help him for the around the clock care for the last 49 days.
Judy and Randi both, were fortunate to work for very supportive companies at RCU and Gordy’s.
