Randy Ronald Bilderback, 66, of Chetek, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.

Randy was born on June 7, 1955, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Betty (Jenson) Bilderback and Ronald Bilderback.

Randy graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1973 and participated in baseball and wrestling. He enjoyed deer hunting, pheasant hunting and especially fishing in Canada with his brother and friends. Randy loved his family, his two chocolate labs, Rocky and Briar, and teasing his seven nieces and nephews.

For many years Randy owned and operated Randy’s Bar in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He later worked for the city of Chippewa Falls and retired in 2015.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Bilderback. Those left behind to celebrate his life include his mother, Betty Bilderback; sister, Becky (Kent) Kovar of Shawano, Wis.; brother, Chad (Jamie) Bilderback of Osceola, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Jackie (Ben) Felts, Rachel (Mike) Kristopeit, Adam (Nicole) Kovar, Katie (Adam) Jung, Tony (Yukie) Kovar, Daniel Bilderback and Andrea Bilderback; seven great-nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.