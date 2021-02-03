Randy Scott Johnson

Randy was born in Eau Claire, Jan. 24, 1971, to Eugene and Karen (Bronkema) Johnson. Most would consider Randy a jack of all trades, he spent his childhood reconstructing anything he could get his hands on to master his mechanical abilities. Randy’s idea of a good time was spending hours in the garage tinkering with tractors, toys and vehicles, while listening to music. His hobbies included camping, bow hunting, dirt biking, tractor pulling, snowmobiling, and watching the Packers. He taught himself how to fix anything with the hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life with family and friends. Randy was the type of man that would lend a helping hand to anyone or give the shirt of his back to those in need. He truly had a heart of gold. His main goal in life was to be the best father he could, as well as to make everyone he met feel as if they were family. He worked as an operation plant manager at County Materials, for over a decade, alongside his lifelong friend, Jake Mcintyre, and continued to grow his skills by getting his CDL’s. During the last few years of his life, he enjoyed working for Ryan Stelter, at Stelter Inc., as a redi-mix driver/mechanic.