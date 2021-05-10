Raymond B. Myers III, 44, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

After receiving the Anointing of the Sick and moving to the palliative care unit of Marshfield Medical Center, Ray passed away peacefully.

Ray was born August 19, 1976, in Tacoma, Wash., the son of Raymond and Pamela (Glessner) Myers Jr. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1995.

Ray enjoyed working as a real estate developer, landlord, and property manager.

The last three years, Ray has been the happiest when he could spend time on his or his friend’s pontoon boat at Wolf’s Den Campground. He liked it so much he would often sneak up to Wolf’s Den in the winter and dry camp at the lake just to be with his friends.

He loved his children, had a great sense of humor, great smile, a silly laugh and will be missed by his family and friends and dog, Roxxy.