JIM FALLS — Reinhold “Reiny” Ponick, 71, of Jim Falls passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at University of Minnesota Hospital, from multiple organ failure due to pancreatitis.
Reiny was born in Stanley, to Ben and Maizie (Graham) Ponick Oct. 2, 1946. He graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School with the class of 1964. After graduation he joined the Marines and served in Vietnam for three years. Upon returning from the service, he went to work for American Materials and The Kraemer Company up until he retired in 2008.
Reiny and Dorothy Nunke were married June 26, 1971.
Reiny is survived by his wife, Dorothy; twin sister, Marilyn “Bunny” (Duane) Witt; sisters, Pat Jakubowicz, Joan (Pete) Kiraly and Shirley Ponick; brothers, Dennis “Scott” (Dawn) Ponick, and Dan Ponick; brothers-in-law, Walt Nunke and Tom (Virginia) Nunke; and sister-in-law, Pat Olson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buck (Judy) Ponick; brothers-in-law, Butch Olson and Rich Jakubowicz; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Nunke.
Due to Reiny’s wishes, no service will be held. The interment will be at a later date in the Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
