Ricardeau McVinnie

Ricardeau “Rick” R. McVinnie passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 4, 1957, to Wilton and Diane (Larson).
Rick was a witty, fun loving person who enjoyed life with a sparkle in his eyes and a smile upon his face. Rick’s hobbies included fishing, camping and working on cars. Most of all Rick loved spending time with his family around the “fire” listening to music.
Rick’s career took him in many directions, but what he enjoyed most were the mountains in Colorado, while working on the pipeline.
Rick is survived by a daughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Janicki; stepson, Benjamin (Daisie) Hanson; five grandchildren, Abbie, Grace, Adain, Claire, Evie; four brothers, Pat (Terry), Terry, Jim, Rob (Wanda); two sisters, Pam (Ryan) and Linda; along with many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded by his parents; two brothers, Anthony and Randy; sister, Susan; and wife, Kathryn.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Halfway Bar Banquet Hall in Cadott.