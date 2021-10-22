Richard A. Blomlie, 80, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

He was born February 26, 1941, in Chippewa Falls to J. Arnold and Louise (Fliehr) Blomlie. He attended McDonell and Chippewa Falls High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962.

From 1963-1966 he worked at American Motors in Kenosha before coming back to Chippewa Falls. He began working at Plainwell Tissue Eau Claire, retiring in 1998 after 31 years of employment.

Dick had land in Bruce, WI where he enjoyed fishing and hunting deer and grouse. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic.

Dick is survived by his brothers: Thomas (Diane) and David (Nyla Kneifl), both of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Carole Sturz of Evansville, WI and Margaret (Paul) Benzing of Gays Mills, WI; sister-in-law, Nancy Blomlie of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his significant other, Violet Rud of Chippewa Falls and her family, Todd, Teresa, Tracy, Dakota, Braxton and Landon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; and brother-in-law, Norman Sturz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Brandon Guenther officiating. Entombment will be at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center and Mayo Clinic Health System—Eau Claire for their exceptional care.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

