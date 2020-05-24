× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CADOTT/STANLEY -- Richard Cooley, 82, of Cadott, formerly of Stanley, went home to be with his heavenly Father Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born to the late Edwin and Violet (Koch) Cooley March 6, 1938, in the back of the Wilson Store, owned by his mother's parents. Richard attended Fagan School through eighth grade. He then went to Stanley High School graduating in 1957.

Richard joined the National Guard in 1956 and served through 1961. After graduation he joined his father to farm full time. On Jan. 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Schreck at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott. Their wedding was the first in the new church.

Richard and Lorraine farmed with Richard's Dad until 1975, then took over the farm. They farmed with the help of their three children, until they all got married and moved away. The couple continued to farm until 2014, when Richard was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Richard had to sadly sell the cows he so dearly loved. He was admitted to Clark County Care Center in 2014. In 2017, he was transferred to J.L.H. Enterprises, in Stanley; then in 2019, he was transferred to Rem of Wisconsin in Cadott.