Richard J. Dachel, 74, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Interim Health Care Hospice Program.
Richard was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Rice Lake, Wis., the son of Frederick and Blanche (Yuhler) Dachel. He worked as a mechanical designer for Cloeren Inc. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for a year in Vietnam.
On Aug. 24, 1985, Richard married Anne McElroy at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Notre Dame Church of which he was very active.
Richard loved gardening, remodeling his house, traveling and spending time with his family. He volunteered for 4H, helped with renovating the church, singing in the church choir, attended adoration at the Goldsmith Chapel and was a big Packers fan.
Richard is survived by his wife, Anne; two sons, John and Daniel Dachel both of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Catherine (fiancé, Matt Nelson) of Chippewa Falls and Laura (fiancé, Tyler Lane) of Eau Claire; one brother, Roger (Leona) Dachel of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, JoAnne (Bill) Sheils of Savannah, Ga., and Carol Dachel of Chippewa Falls; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and one niece, Laurie Lacina.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Richard’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Interim Health Care Hospice program, especially Amber.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.