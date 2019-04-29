BOYCEVILLE—Richard “Dick” J. Larson, 56, of Boyceville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019.
He was born Aug. 16, 1962, in Amery, Wis., to Wayne and Iris (Gale) Larson. He was raised in Reeve and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1980.
Dick married JoAnn Utphall Oct. 13, 1983, and they had three children, Eric, Victoria and Jessy. The family enjoyed cycle riding, boating, camping, gardening and the outdoors.
Dick loved fishing, hunting, riding Harley, and playing sports. He raised Night Champion Coonhounds, which was the perfect hunt for his night owl character. Dick served in the Army National Guard from 1987 to 1991. He was an expert ranked marksman and set the record for speed loading. He lit up the room with his smile and contagious laugh and was often found entertaining children, as he was a child at heart. He loved to pass on riddles and rhymes his parents had taught him.
Dick was a union worker at Dean's Foods in Woodbury, Minn., for 14 years and previously Cardinal Glass in Menomonie. He wore many hats including farmhand, beekeeper and cheese maker.
On Aug. 20, 2008, Dick married Julie Moe and was stepfather to Eric, Aaron and Paige.
Dick was survived by his children, Victoria (Patrick) and Jessy Larson, Aaron and Paige Reaney; grandchildren, Grant, Alexia, Tristan, Brock and Thorin Larson; siblings, Mona (Randy), Donald (Jill), Daniel (Jocelyn), Beth (Keith) and Jeannie (Scott); sister-in-law, Betty; also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric; wife, Julie; stepson, Eric Moe; his parents, Wayne and Iris; brother, Joseph Larson; and aunts, uncles and great-nephews.
A gathering to celebrate Dick's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
