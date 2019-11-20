CHIPPEWA FALLS/KENOSHA, Wis. — Richard Franklin Kreuser, 85, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Kenosha, went home to be with the Lord and his family. Rick died from COPD in his home with his family by his side, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born to William Victor and Matilda Ann (Tekip) Kreuser, March 7, 1934, in Kenosha. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was employed at (AMC) American Motors Corp, ARA Vending, Leblanc Corporation and Abbott Labs. Rick was united in marriage Aug. 10, 1963, to Berniece Marie “Barney” Niesen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.
Rick joined the carpenters union #451 and was a member of the Millwrights Local #1693, American Legion Post #0077, Knights of Columbus Council #974 and Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
In 1971, Rick and Barney took over the business, from being co-owner with his brother, Bud, to Rick and Barney now as owners, and operated Kreuser’s Lagoon Tavern & Picnic Grounds in the village of Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha, until 2000, when they retired and then moved to Chippewa Falls, to enjoy the good life. Rick was an avid carpenter; he remodeled the tavern into The Lagoon Bar & Restaurant three times, with each time making it even more beautiful than last. He enjoyed working and keeping busy. Rick loved to dance, he was a very social man, loved to BS and tell stories, he was a jokester. He loved to build bird houses, work in his garden, grow flowers, tinker on many things, have parties on the patio, watch the Green Bay Packers, loved to attend church picnics, and loved being with family and friends. He cherished the times he spent with the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters at the Sinsinawa Mound Center. One of his greatest passions was the love for the Lord and his family. If you found him alone chances are he was either praying or talking to his family in heaven.
Rick is survived by his beautiful wife of more than 56 years, Berniece Marie “Barney” (Niesen) Kreuser; four children, Richard “Richie T” Kreuser, Michelle “Shelli” (Brian Soppa) Kreuser, Eric Kreuser and Lori (Kip) Bronk; three grandchildren, Richard E. “REO” (Amy Morrow) Kreuser, Ericka Kreuser and Luke Soppa; five great-grandchildren, Cason, Seth, Benjamin and Mia Lorenzo and Bradley Kreuser. Rick is also survived by in-laws, Bonnie Devine, Joyce Hart, Floyd (Eva) Niesen, Nadine Niesen, Shirley Vradenburg, Nancee Mancl, Barb Niesen, Bob (Gloria) Niesen, Henrietta (Patrick) Leary, Bernadette Swartz; and many other relatives and friends. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, William and Matilda Kreuser; six brothers, Walter “Wally” Kreuser, Robert “Bud” Kreuser, Bill Kreuser, Clarence Kreuser, Ken Kreuser, Dan Kreuser; two sisters, Elaine “Sr. Mary Kenneth” Kreuser, Patricia May; and his special cousin, Monsignor Harold Waldow; also in-laws, Adeline Kreuser, Dolores Kreuser, Emily Kreuser, Betty Kreuser, Sandy Kreuser, Joyce Mattoli, Ralph May, Don Niesen, Lloyd Niesen, Kenneth Boos, George Mancl, Ron Vradenburg and Monroe Swartz.
Thanks to Dr. Sandra Frohling and Dr. Adriana Gianlupi and all their staff; Patrick Gums and the staff at Lincare; St Joseph’s Palliative Care and Hospice Care staff, for everything. May God bless you all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, with the Very Rev. Fr. Justin Kizewski celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, two hours prior to Mass, Saturday at the church. Burial at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa Falls, with military honors.
A special thanks to Dana Zwiefelhofer, with Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for Richard Kreuser funeral, c/o Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, 814 1st Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.