Richard G. Lavicka, 84, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Dick was born May 12, 1934, in Athens, town of Bern, the son of George and Dorothy (Lyons) Lavicka.
Dick served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On April 30, 1960, Dick married Judith Zoromski at St. Joseph’s Church in Galloway. He was a member of Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246, Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, VFW Post #1094 and St. Charles Church where he was also an usher.
Dick was a maintenance supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service for the district for many years. He drove bus for the county after he retired. Dick loved volunteering for the Moose, KC’s and at Country Fest organizing the 4-Wheeler group. He also helped in bringing the Veteran’s Home to Chippewa Falls. He loved coaching Little League and helping with Cub Scouts. He also loved working with his hands and tinkering.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Judy; two sons, William (Lynda) Lavicka of Eau Claire and Scott Lavicka of Appleton, Wis.; two daughters, Renee (Daniel) Lavicka-Gharrity of Eau Claire and Julie Lavicka of Crystal, Minn.; three brothers, Norbert Lavicka of Appleton, Thomas and Ronald (Gloria) Lavicka both of Athens; two sisters, Elizabeth Tillisch and Marlene (Eugene) Barber both of Wausau; three grandchildren, Connor, Brigit and Lisa; and one great-grandson, Elias.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.