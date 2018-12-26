Richard J. Lea, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Chippewa Manor under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, to Blanche (Frenette) and Harry Lea.
Richard served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (nee Brinson) Lea of Chippewa Falls; two sons, Nels (Kathy) Lea of Cadott, and Peter (Julie) Lea of Chippewa falls; two daughters, Laurie (Brian) Schweisthal of Cadott and Kelly (Sheldon) Phillips of Medford; grandchildren, Lucy (Nate) Smith, Eli (Kenna) Lea, Zach Lea, Jenny (Brandon) Nelson, Hannah (Matt) Riley, Brock (Alisha) Schweisthal, Jesse (Sarah) Schweisthal, Kayla Schweisthal, Sam Phillips and Katie Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ainsley Smith, Jack Riepe, Eric Riepe, Joe Riepe, Jaisley Nelson, Malachi Riley, Noah Riley, Ruby Riley, Elli Schweisthal, and Zoe Schweisthal. Also survived by his siblings, Linda Wrzosek, Karen (Denny) Elstran, Mary (Don) Schaefer, Bill (Karen) Lea and Tom (Louise) Lea.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lois, Ron and Sally; nephew, Bill; and niece, Christie.
Burial with military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 (Richard’s birthday) at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner, Wis.
Richard’s favorite saying…also on his father’s (Harry Lea) headstone:
So much a man is as he appears in the sight of God, and no more!
