HOLCOMBE — Richard “Dick” Elton Mohr, 83, of Holcombe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, doing what he loved best, fishing. Dick was born March 21, 1935, to Forrest and Freida (Rufledt) Mohr. He graduated from Cornell High School in 1953.
Richard married Rosella McIntosh in Havre, MT July 27, 1958. They lived in Osseo, Wis. after marriage, moving to Chinook, Mont. in 1963 before returning to Wisconsin to reside on the family farm in 1969. Together they raised four children.
Dick farmed for over 40 years, later joined by his son, Scott. He retired from farming however this was always in his blood and continued to help on the family farm throughout his retirement years. Additionally, he worked part-time for Gilbertson Bus Company, driving for Holcombe Schools.
Dick was an avid fisherman, with good fishing stories; a love for music, playing guitar/singing at family reunions; restoring Massy Harris tractors and driving them in parades; along with his passion for flying his airplane.
Dick is survived by his wife, Rosella; and their children, Scott of Holcombe, Sheryl (Randy) Johnson of Eau Claire, Brian of Holmen, and Lynn (John) Emerich of Eau Claire. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trevor (Shasta) Mohr of Holcombe, Kelly (Lucas) Koenig of Praire Du Sac, Wis.; and great-grandchildren, Colton, Savannah, Kendal and Roman. Dick is further survived by sisters, Beverly Voytovich, Eva Henning, and Colleen Kaufman; and brother, Clinton (Marybeth) Mohr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in laws, Tom Kaufman, Robert Henning, and Dave Voytovich.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Leiser-Borton Funeral Home in Cornell with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday prior to service at the funeral home.
A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.