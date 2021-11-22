EAU CLAIRE — Richard O. “Dick” Werlein, age 76, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Dick was born on March 24, 1945, to Orville and Beatrice (Kremer) Werlein.

Dick joined the United States Army right after graduating from high school and later served 6 years in the National Guard. Dick worked at Paper Mill and then 26 years at Uniroyal until it closed. After retiring, he earned an Associate Degree in Marketing and got his CDL License.

He belonged to the American Legion in Eau Claire, Sacred Heart Parish and the Knights of Columbus, Chippewa Falls, where he was a 3rd Degree.

Dick enjoyed traveling to Arizona for the Brewers spring training for many years and also trips to Puerto Plata. His hobbies included bowling, coin collecting, going to casinos, golfing and fishing. He established many friendships through all the leagues and tournaments he participated in throughout his life.

He had a bowling career starting at age 16, bowling match games on TV on the Bowling for Dollars show and won several times. He also traveled the US, bowling in 23 National Tournaments. Dick had several 300 games and 800 series. He won the Chippewa Valley Match games 3 times (1965, 1969 and 1984), and the Hiawatha Match Games twice. In 1993 he broke the record in Chippewa Falls with an 813 series.

His children and grandchildren were his joy — rarely missing any of their events. Dick’s passion for sports and family lives on through them.

Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Pam (Travis) Swim and their children: Brandon, Caitlin and Aubrey; son, Troy (Erika) and their children Logan and Peyton; brother, Tom (Connie); brother-in-law, Miles Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Gary Neill; an infant brother at birth; and father and mother-in-law, Robert and Lucille Miller.

A private memorial service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.

