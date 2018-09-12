Richard “Dick” Olson, 81, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died of health complications Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice. Dick was born June 22, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Kenneth and Marie (Ruppert) Olson.
On Oct. 22, 1957, Dick married Shirley Bell at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised a family in Chippewa Falls and were members of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Dick worked as an aide at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled before going to work for Texaco, driving semi-truck. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, traveling, going to the casino and playing cards with his buddies. He looked forward to visits from his children's dogs, Mollie, Toby and Squeaks.
Dick was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, grea- grandfather and friend. He was very social and took time to meet people, help them out and make them feel welcome. You could always count on him making you smile with his sense of humor.
Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley; one son, Rick (Carrie) Olson of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Debb Stoll of Chippewa Falls and Lisa (Michael) Carrigan of Maplewood, Minn.; one brother, Darrell (Kathy) Olson of Chippewa Falls; one sister-in-law, Debbie Olson of Eau Claire; one brother-in-law, Eugene (Ann) Bell of Cadott; five grandchildren, Kacey Sneen, Jordan (Devin) Kolve, Eli Stoll, Jared Carrigan and Lydia Carrigan; and six great-grandchildren, Faith, Isaiah, Savannah, Karmah, Jaxx and Lani.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger “Dutch” and Daniel Olson; in-laws, Amiel (Margie and Irene) Bell; grandson, Lucas Paul; and niece, Rebecca Bell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Burial of cremains will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Notre Dame Church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.