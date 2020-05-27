Richard “Rick” D. Ruhe, 62, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence after a brief bout with cancer.
Rick was born April 10, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Donald and Betty (Bowe) Ruhe.
After graduating from Chi-Hi in 1977, he lived and worked in Houston, Texas, for the next 40 years and recently returned to the area.
Rick is survived by his mother, Betty of Lake Hallie; wife, Karen Ruhe of Cypress, Texas; children, Thom (Christine) of Tulsa, Okla., and Cassie (Bob) Kraus of Cypress; grandchildren, Kade Kraus and Elise Crowe; sister, Terry (Jack) Knutson of Lake Hallie; brother, Dennis (Amy) Ruhe; and niece, Emily Ruhe, all of Lake Hallie; also survived by nieces, Darlene Thibeadeau of Galveston, Texas, Kelly (Mike) Taylor of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and nephew, Jason Knutson of Washington, N.J. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ruhe, in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
