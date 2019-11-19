CADOTT — Richard “Rick” K. Herrick, 65, of Cadott died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Rick was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Eau Claire, the son of Burgess and Doris (Starkey) Herrick.
On Jan. 31, 1981, Rick married Kim Brode at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked at Cray Research for many years and then owned DB Flooring.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Kim; three sons, Troy (Kim) Herrick of Marshfield, Shane Herrick of Chippewa Falls and Dan Herrick of Eau Claire; one daughter, Sheena Hitz of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Tom (Jean) Herrick of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Sandy (John) Piech of Marshfield; and four grandchildren, Dillon, Chase, Cierra and Liam.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Scott Emerson of New Life Open Bible in Lake Hallie, will be officiating. Interment will be Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.