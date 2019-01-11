Richard “Dick” Lloyd Roycraft, 77, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System with family at his side.
Richard was born July 4, 1941, the son of Lloyd and Eleanor (Schultz) Roycraft. He grew up in the town of Lafayette and attended Cadott Schools. Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Crisis, following the service he attended UW River Falls, Dick then received his Mortuary Science Degree and worked in funeral service.
Richard Roycraft married JoAnn Nemitz Aug. 27, 1966, in Neillsville, Wis. He then went back to college where Richard received his Physicians Assistant Degree and worked in the Medical Field and retired from the Midelfort Clinic in Eau Claire. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, JoAnn Roycraft; sons, Daniel Roycraft (Julie Weister) and John (Brianne) Roycraft; granddaughter, Gabrielle Schmidt; and also by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Eleanor Roycraft; sister, Janice Wilbur; and an infant daughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, with the Rev. Raymond Bell officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will be One hour prior to the services Monday morning at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church 215 E. Seminary St. Cadott, Wis. 54727
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.