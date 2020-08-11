Richard Ruff

BOYD — Richard “Dick” J. Ruff, 80, of Boyd passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Dick was born May 11, 1940, in the Village of Boyd, to the late Alvin and Marie (McQuillan) Ruff. Dick grew up in the Boyd area and graduated from Cadott High School. Early in his life he moved to Union Grove, Wis., where he met and married Marcelene (Brandlin). They returned to Boyd shortly after and worked at the Northern Center until his retirement in 1998.
Dick loved his family and grandkids with much passion, and his Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
When he wasn't spending time with his family he enjoyed meeting up with the boys for a beverage or two.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 50 plus years, Marcy (Brandlin) Ruff of Boyd; his three best sons, Gregory (Katherine) Ruff of New Richmond, Wis., Michael (Barbara) Ruff of Chippewa Falls, and Jason (Marci) Ruff of Lakeland, Minn. He is also survived by his six grandchildren he loved dearly, Emily Ruff of Erie, Colo., Ryan (Katie) Ruff of Fitchberg, Wis., Carley Ruff of St. Petersburg, Fla., Tyler Ruff (second Lieutenant) of Fort Lee, Va., Sherilyn Patterson of Lakeland, Minn., and John Patterson of Lakeland. Dick is also survived by his sisters, Donna Mays of Downers Grove, Ill., Shirley (Dennis) Wyent of Downers Grove, and Linda (Willi) Bielecki of Thorp; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Marie Ruff; his brothers, Jim Ruff and Tom (Joanie) Ruff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Boyd with Father William Felix officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral Mass at the church.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are mandatory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.