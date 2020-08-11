Richard Ruff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOYD — Richard “Dick” J. Ruff, 80, of Boyd passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Dick was born May 11, 1940, in the Village of Boyd, to the late Alvin and Marie (McQuillan) Ruff. Dick grew up in the Boyd area and graduated from Cadott High School. Early in his life he moved to Union Grove, Wis., where he met and married Marcelene (Brandlin). They returned to Boyd shortly after and worked at the Northern Center until his retirement in 1998.

Dick loved his family and grandkids with much passion, and his Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

When he wasn't spending time with his family he enjoyed meeting up with the boys for a beverage or two.