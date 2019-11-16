Richard R. Russell, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Aggie’s Country Living in Eagle Point.
Richard was born July 3, 1925, in Chippewa Falls, to Johannah (Nielsen) and Andrew Russell. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended Chippewa Falls High School.
He proudly served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he worked as a machinist onboard the aircraft carrier USS Manila Bay in the South Pacific.
On Feb. 15, 1947, he married Helen Steinbach in Symco. They resided in Chippewa Falls where Richard worked at CT Film and at Ed’s Boot and Shoe Store. He enjoyed flower gardening, working in the yard, creating stained glass pieces of art, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, traveling, and visiting with people.
In 2011, Richard deservingly went on the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington DC to see the World War II Memorial there.
He will be dearly missed by his four children, Sharon (Dennis) Krumenauer of Holmen, Kathy (Lonnie) Heidtke of Ladysmith, Cindy (John) Carlson of Chippewa Falls, and Gerald (Illa) Russell of Chippewa Falls; a sister, Carol (LaVerne) Schreiner of Tilden; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Jan. 26, 2005; sisters, Virginia (Jack) Lighthizer, Joan (Don) Bischel and Alice (Romaine) Spanel; brothers, Robert, Leonard and Clifford (Nona) Russell.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Timothy Jones officiating. Interment with military honors by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the church.
Memorials in Richard’s honor may go to Irvine Park or Zion Lutheran Church.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Aggie’s Country Living, Visiting Angels, and Mayo Clinic Hospice who showed great kindness and love to Richard and his family. Also, a special thank you to the volunteers of Mobile Meals, who Richard looked forward to seeing each visit.
When people came to visit him, Richard’s parting words to them were “Thanks for coming, drive safe.”
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.