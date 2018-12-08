Richard Wilhelm

Richard “Dick” D. Wilhelm, 83, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Dick was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Clifford and Helen (Grant) Wilhelm.
Dick married Judy Stewart Aug. 11, 1956, and they later divorced, then July 27, 1985, Dick married W. Joan “Willi” Kellesvig in a poolside ceremony at their home in Chippewa Falls. Dick was a salesman for Van Waters and Rogers for many years. He was a member of St. Charles Church where he was an usher.
In his early years, Dick enjoyed playing softball and coaching. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially weekends at the Elks Club Beach. Dad loved watching and cheering on the Badgers, Packers and his grandchildren. In his retirement, he enjoyed weekday trips to the casino, winters at Lake Havasu and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa.
Dick is survived by one son, Mike (Terri) Wilhelm of Oceanside, Calif.; four daughters, Julie (Kim) Koepl of Jim Falls, Kathy (Dave) Boisvert, Jill (Mark) Johnson and Amy (Scott) Grenko all of Chippewa Falls; one stepson, Kurt Kellesvig and one stepdaughter, Katy Mackesey both of Madison; one brother, Larry (Diane) Wilhelm of Fla.; one sister, Marlys Thoreson of Grand Forks, N.D.; 12 grandchildren, Jess, Cole, Terra (Trevor), Mitch, Brett, Tessa (Jason), Korry, Erin (Adam), Christian, Nicholas, Gracie and Luke; and four great-grandchildren, Zoey, Nora, Julia and Spruce.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, W. Joan “Willi” March 18, 2002; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 14, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, until the time of services at noon at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Dad was a loving father and grandfather and as a team we all worked and walked together to make his journey peaceful.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.