CORNELL — Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell, went to heaven to his home in Glory, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, Jan. 25, 1957. He went to New Auburn school, where he met his high school sweetheart, Cindy. They were married March 22, 1975.

Ricky had several jobs in his lifetime and made friends with everyone he came into contact. He enjoyed all the people he met and was a friend to all. He never forgot the friends he met along the way, he cared deeply for people. He had the gift of generosity like no other. His favorite job was his trucking company, Olson Trucking. He enjoyed the freedom it offered. He loved sharing the salvation message to those he met in other states.

He wanted everyone to know about his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and the salvation that He offers. That was the most important thing in his life, that all would be saved. He was not a perfect man, but through forgiveness and love he grew in his faith.