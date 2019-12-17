Rita M. Kral, 93, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Rita was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Fitzgerald) Zapp.
On . Oct. 23, 1945, Rita married Paul Kral. She was a cook in the Cadott school system.
After they sold the farm, they traveled the U.S. on motorcycles, and they spent winters in Arizona.
They had one son, Franklin (Diane) Kral; and two granddaughters, Nickcole (Bill) Hicks and Ericka (Nick) Daken; four great-grandchildren, Tristin, Drake and Chevee Daken and Jakeb Lequia; stepgrandchildren, Shelly (Darin) Voegeli, Scott (Shelly) Schick, Stacy Schick and Steve (Laura) Schick; six great-grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Schick-Frederick, Tyler Voegeli, Sebastian Schick and William Schick, Cassandra and Jessica Schick; three stepgreat-great-granddaughters, Olivia, Grace and Sophia Frederick.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Paul March 22, 2018; her parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Arlene Zapp.
You have free articles remaining.
Private services were held.
She will be sadly missed by her wonderful family, friends and neighbors.
Rita’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to stepgranddaughter, Stacy and neighbors, Vicki and Peggy.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls was in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.