Rita M. Oberweis, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away after a long illness Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Eau Claire surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Mary “Marie” Oberweis. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Rita graduated from UWEC with a degree in social work. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as director of Social Services and Case Management for 47 years. She also served on the Ethics Committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Rita enjoyed reading, flowers, music and traveling, especially to Ogunquit, Maine.

Rita is survived by two brothers, Joseph Oberweis of Chippewa Falls and Michael “Tom” Oberweis of New Auburn; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Ron) Cavil, Teresa Oberweis (Dennis McCoy), Anthony Oberweis, and Aaron (Shannon) Oberweis; and other relatives and friends; and her extended family, Patty (Dale) King of Chippewa Falls and Dan (Corinne) Hassemer of Chetek, and their families.

Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Oberweis Dec. 21, 2006.