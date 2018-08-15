CADOTT — Robert “Bob” E. Fasbender, 86, of Cadott passed away surrounded by family Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Cornell Area Care Center under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
He was born Nov. 7, 1931, the son of John and Alvina Fasbender in Jim Falls. He was united in marriage Dec. 29, 1953, to Sylvia Edith Helland and together had five children.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean Conflict.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sylvia; three children, Ron (Debra) Fasbender, Dan (Lorraine) Fasbender and Julie (Ken) Tarbox; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Jodi Fasbender and Joni Fasbender; sisters and brothers, Dorothy, Virginia, La Verne, Barbara, Ed and John; sisters-in-law, Lila Pahl, Gladys Barnett, Dona Helland, Norma Fasbender and Maxine Fasbender. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; two sons, Wayne and Gerald Fasbender; three great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Nikolai and Kayden; sisters and a brother, Mauretta, Maida, Emily, Diane, Lawrence and Ellen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with pastor Greg Sima officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Cornell Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, and also one hour prior to funeral service Friday at the Borton-Leiser Funeral home.
