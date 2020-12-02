Robert “Bob” Jacobson, 94, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare West Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, the son of William and Mathilda (Harbick) Jacobson.

Robert was employed at Northside Shell for many years until getting into the real estate business. He went on to start J & J Building & Development and was a Wausau Homes dealer until his retirement.

He married Ell Jean Volrath Sept. 1, 1948, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Robert was a good man, a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his family and they loved him. Ell Jean was the love of his life. Ell Jean passed away Feb. 5, 2009.

Robert is survived by two sons, Dean (Lu Anne), Gary (Bonnie); three daughters, Linda Woll, Diane (Greg) Leland and Jeanette (Donny) Geissler, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Mike Woll, Sarah Paulson, Dean (Racin Knez) Jacobson Jr., Mike Jacobson, Laura (David) Nesvacil, Brandon O’Connell, Brittney O’Connell, Stephanie (Zach) Wiedenhoeft, Jessica (Matt) Prosek and Mike Corcoran; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Cassidy Jacobson, Ella Paulson, Jackson, Annie and Hunter Wiedenhoeft, Evan and Adalyn O’Connell; brother, William Jacobson; brother-in-law, Frank Dulian; sister-in-law, Ann Jacobson.