STANLEY — Robert “Bree” L. Reppe, 85, of Stanley formally of Chippewa, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at The Homeplace in Stanley. Bob was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Stanley, to the late Ole and Clara (Hanson) Reppe. He attended local school and graduated from Stanley High School. He then went on to serve his country in the Army, where he fought in the Korean conflict from 1953-1955. On Sept. 20, 1957, Bob married Eleanor Sciezor at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Stanley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob worked at Chippewa Cheese, Stanwood and retired from the Northern Center. Bob enjoyed hunting, cutting wood and watching the Packers. He also enjoyed walking his loyal companion, his dog, Harley. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, for many years.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Mary Reppe and Karen Harris, both of Birchwood, Wis.; his grandchildren, Anna (Michael) Weiss, Ellie Godown, JR, Peter and Paul Bruhling and Jason Reppe; and great-grandchildren, Chace and Mary Ann Godown, Alexander Winkelman, Madison and Katherine Thomas and Isabella Weiss; his siblings, John Reppe of Two Harbors, Minn., Janet Benson of Zumbrota, Minn., Naomi (Dolly) Reppe of Sheboygan, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Ruth Reppe of Zumbrota. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Greggory; and his brothers, Paul and Jim.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1286 S. 150th Ave., Fall Creek, Wis., with Pastor James Norton officiating. Burial will follow at Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Plombon Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.