Robert (Bubba) Anthony Semanko

Bubba was born October 13, 1957, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls to Clinton and Violetta (Gilles) Semanko. He was an athlete, playing both football and baseball during high school and softball for many years after in leagues. He worked for Mason Companies for 44 years, until he retired last year. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved watching the Packers and the Badgers, as well as many other sports. Bubba will be remembered for his big goofy smile, big laugh, great sense of humor, and his willingness to always help family and friends.