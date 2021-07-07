Robert (Bubba) Anthony Semanko, 63, passed away Sunday July, 4th at home surrounded by his loving daughters.
Bubba was born October 13, 1957, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls to Clinton and Violetta (Gilles) Semanko. He was an athlete, playing both football and baseball during high school and softball for many years after in leagues. He worked for Mason Companies for 44 years, until he retired last year. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved watching the Packers and the Badgers, as well as many other sports. Bubba will be remembered for his big goofy smile, big laugh, great sense of humor, and his willingness to always help family and friends.
Bubba is survived by his two daughters, Mandy (Shawn) Zabler & Tiffany (Jason Walters) Semanko; seven grandchildren: Lindsay Zabler, Layla Winchell, Lauren Zabler, Levi Winchell, Preston Swim, Lilianna Zabler, & Lucy Walters; two brothers, John (Anita) Semanko, & Joe Semanko; two sisters Marge (Bruce) Arthurs & Betty Semanko; sister-in-law Elaine Semanko; and many nieces and nephews.
Bubba is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Pete & Mike Semanko; one sister, Barb Evanson; one sister-in-law, Patty Semanko; one brother-in-law, Louis Evanson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rick's Halfway Bar 319 N. Main St. Cadott, Wis., on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5 p.m.-??
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or Feed My People. The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to Heartland Hospice … everyone there was AMAZING!!!