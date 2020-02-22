Robert Dachel

Robert G. Dachel, 85, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Robert was born July 23, 1934, in Cadott, the son of Peter and Rose (Kurtz) Dachel. He graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1952.

He served honorably for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force in numerous locations around the world including Spain, Michigan, North Dakota, Minnesota, Vietnam, Japan, Germany, Hawaii, California and Washington

During his deployment near Sevilla, Spain he met his beloved Cecilia Abril Duran. His love for his bride knew no bounds, and despite the language barrier he pursued her until she agreed to go on a date with him. He continued to pursue her for the last 54 years. They were married July 10, 1964, at the Basilica de la Macarena in Sevilla.

After his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he worked for UWEC for many years. Robert was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Holy Name Society, D.A.V., Air Force Sergeants Association, and T.R.E.A.

He was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his family and especially took pride in watching his great-granddaughters grow. There were few things he adored more than planning family gatherings and taking his granddaughters out to lunch. He was an avid Wisconsin sports