Robert Eugene McDonald

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Mac” McDonald, 73, formerly of Cadott died Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

Born March 18, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Bernice (Yeager) and Eugene McDonald, Mac always looked forward to summer vacations at his family’s Park Motel in Tomah, Wis., and loved catching up with relatives and childhood friends during Cadott High School reunions.

Mac is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and during his career as a KC-135 navigator and boom operator, he was known by the handle “chrome turtle.” He guided countless pilots to safely refuel while in flight in Vietnam, and loved sharing stories about adventures with comrades he met while flying around the world.

He was the first member of his family to earn a college degree, and joined the Air Force after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Superior. After retiring, he pursued his joy of cooking and earned degrees in hospitality and culinary arts and was an avid fisherman.

Pikeminnow anglers up and down the Columbia and Snake rivers, in Washington and Idaho, revere Mac as a bounty hunter for the predatory fish, and he met his soulmate, Linda Moore, while working to protect juvenile salmon and steelhead with the Pacific States Marine Fishery Commission.